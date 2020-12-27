F. Geraldine “Geri” Bushey, 99, formerly of Arendtsville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at SpiriTrust in Gettysburg.
She was born Sept. 9, 1921 in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late S. Luther and Eva Taylor Baltzley. Her husband J. Charles Bushey died in 2008.
Geri was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. She was a 1939 graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School and later graduated from Central Pennsylvania Business School in Harrisburg. In the 1940s she was employed at the Pennsylvania Department of Highways. Geri was a former member of the Arendtsville Fire Company Auxiliary, she was a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School Teacher at her church. But most of all she was very devoted to her family and those activities.
Mrs. Bushey is survived by a daughter, Ann Harvey and her husband Gordon of Gettysburg; a son, Chris C. Bushey and his wife Deb of Gettysburg; four grandchildren: Richard Harvey and his wife Shannon, Jill Bordatto and her husband Omar, Jenna Dillon and her husband Cortlin, David Bushey and his wife Melissa; four great-grandchildren; Emma Harvey, Alison Harvey, Jacob Bordatto and Leah Bordatto. She was predeceased by three brothers; Fred Baltzley, Homer Baltzley, Ronald Baltzley and a sister, Janet Volland.
Due to the COVID pandemic funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Geri’s life will take place at a later date. Interment will be in the Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Zion UCC, 22 Gettysburg Street, Arendtsville, PA 17303. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.