Fredric Lee Baker, 86, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away at Kline Hospice House on April 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Harry Wilbert “Bake” and Loretta Marian (Smick) Baker, Fred was born on December 9, 1936, and raised in Gettysburg, with his late sister, Nancy Anne (Baker) Weiland.
He attended Roanoke College and graduated from the University of Maryland (College Park, Md.) in 1959. He then served in the Maryland National Guard for six years before furthering his education with an advanced professional certificate and master’s degree in education from Western Maryland College in 1970 and 1973, respectively.
Fred married Doris Marie Boyer on June 4, 1960, and together, they created a beautiful life with two children, Scott and Molly, in Mount Airy, Maryland, while Fred forged a wonderful 37-year career in physical education with Carroll County Public Schools. He was the athletic director and head of the Department of Physical Education, as well as the varsity basketball head coach at Mount Airy High School, and then at South Carroll High School. Additionally, he coached baseball and soccer at Mount Airy High School during his tenure.
When he retired in 1997, Fred had earned much acclaim for his achievements, professionalism, and success in his field. He was elected to the South Carroll High School Hall of Fame, the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Maryland State Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. Always an avid sports fan, Fred cheered on the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens and he and his wife, Doris, were members of the University of Maryland Terrapin Club and the University of Maryland Rebounders, supporting the men’s and women’s basketball teams at home and across the country.
Fred loved to travel, whether to support Maryland basketball and football or with friends and family to vacation domestically and in Europe, Australia, and Asia. He especially loved being on or around the water, spending countless days on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, or cruising internationally. Fred loved spending time with family and his many friends and his favorite pastime was talking, to anyone and everyone!
He was very proud of his home and of the impeccable lawns he painstakingly nurtured and developed. Most of all, he was incredibly proud of the family he built, especially of his children and grandchildren, who all adored their “Popaw.”
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Fred is survived by his daughter, Molly Baker Cooper and her husband Jonathan of Mount Airy; son, Scott Baker and his wife Allison of Towson; and grandchildren Scott Baker Jr., Ben Cooper, Lilly Cooper, Luke Baker, and Emma Baker; as well as a cousin and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, both at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md.
Flowers accepted, or memorial gifts may be made to the South Carroll High School Athletic Department, the University of Maryland Women’s Basketball Program, or Kline Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.