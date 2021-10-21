Oscar Olvera, 31, of Biglerville, died Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, at his home.
The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, is in charge of the funeral arrangements which are incomplete at this time. The full obituary will run in a future edition of the Gettysburg Times.
