Ronald C. Duck, 82, of Littlestown, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Reading Hospital Tower Health. He was the husband of Pansy A. (Hockensmith) Rexroth Duck. Born Dec. 10, 1938 in Mill Hall, Ron was the son of the late Clair N. and Hazel G. (Rhine) Duck. He was a 1956 Sugar Valley High School graduate of Loganton. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and served on President John Kennedy's private yacht, The Honeyfitz. He was an electrician and computer for Gettysburg Transformer, Data Medic of NY and Bellmark of Dover.
Surviving in addition to his wife are stepdaughters, Vickie P. Adams of Littlestown, Joyce R. Barnhart of Littlestown, Sherry E. Adams of York and Connie Marie Krown of Marietta, Ga.; his eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his three brothers: Lorin, Mitch and Joe; and his three sisters, Teresa, Sharon and Kathryn. Ron was predeceased by his two brothers, Dennis and Gary; his grandson Robbie and great grandson, Issaih. He was a member of Church of God Seventh Day of Harrisburg. He enjoyed HAM Radio, working on cars, gardening and spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Monday, Sept 13, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Chris Thomas. Viewing is one hour prior to service time on Monday. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, contributions have been asked to go to a Children's Organization of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesh.com.
