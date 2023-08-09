A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Constance “Connie” Marie (Saraino) Canute Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
If you choose, donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish or School, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
