Clara M. Riggs, 95, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Hanover Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Born on Saturday, August 20, 1927, in New Oxford, she was a daughter of the late Joseph B. Martin and Estella E. Kuhn Martin Carbaugh.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Carbaugh; a grandson, Dustin Riggs; a granddaughter-in-law, Barbara Scott; and seven siblings, Francis, Joseph, Bernard and George Martin, and Teresa Hankey, Pauline Hertz, and Rita Bucher.
Clara was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church where she was an active volunteer in the church, serving as a former communion minister, as a volunteer in the thrift shop, and as a member of the Women’s Rosary Society. She also enjoyed volunteering at local nursing homes.
Surviving are two children, Mary H. Santana and her husband Gilberto, and John B. Riggs Jr; six grandchildren, Robert Scott and his companion Candace Chandler, Tony Scott and his wife Melissa, Shari Minnier and her husband Rob, Daniel Riggs and his wife Jenna, David Riggs, and Courtney Card and her husband Alex; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Giada, Henry, Owen, Abel, Sydney, and Jackson; four great-great-grandchildren, Avery, Lilianna, Brayden, and Scarlett; and five siblings, Mary Menges and her husband Glenn, Dorothy Downin and her husband Larry, Rose Topper and her husband Pat, James Martin and his wife Sharon, and Burnell Carbaugh and his wife Deana.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Church with the Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True North Wellness Services Crisis Intervention Unit, 625 W. Elm Ave., Hanover, PA 17331; or to your local suicide prevention organization.
