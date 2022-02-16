Charles Sebastian “Charlie” Hess Jr., passed away on February 10, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene; his two children, Corinna and her spouse John Matijevic, and Charles Hess and his wife Jennifer; four grandchildren, Alexandria, SteviAnn, Gillian and Claire; and one great-grandchild, Christian.
Charles enjoyed taking his grandchildren to any school function and especially loved attending the father-daughter dances at St. Francis in Gettysburg, as the only Grandfather.
He enjoyed basketball and especially golf.
Mr. Hess graduated from Fordham University and served in the Korean War. Charlie loved art, gardening, and God! Charlie and Marlene moved to Emmitsburg, Md., in 1998 from Rye Brook, N.Y., and are members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md. Charlie will be missed by all who knew him as he had a special twinkle in his eye.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
