J. Fred Schultz, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
He was born October 24, 1931, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Lloyd E. and Alice G. Hummelbaugh Schultz. Fred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelby Jean Herman Schultz; a son, Frederick Lloyd Schultz and his wife Susan Hottle-Schultz, of Annapolis, Md.; and a sister, Louise Krick, of Peoria, Ill.; along with several nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by a brother, Richard Schultz; and a sister, Doris Gouker.
After grade school at the one-room Belmont School on Route 30 West, Mr. Schultz was a graduate of the Gettysburg High School, Class of 1949, “the ‘49ers.” After U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was transferred overseas to Collier’s End Camp, England, in the 928th Engineer Aviation Group, where he was once named “Soldier of the Month.”
Following his honorable discharge from military service, he worked a short time for Wolf Supply Company in Gettysburg before embarking on an impactful banking career.
Starting as a teller at the Gettysburg National Bank, which ultimately became part of PNC Bank, he received regular loan officer training in Philadelphia and went on to be well-versed on the 1968 federal Truth in Lending Act, appearing on local television as a commentator on the implications of the new legislation.
After a long and fulfilling career, he retired in 1996 from the PNC York Street branch as an executive vice president and chief loan officer, having had an indelible effect on the lives of so many citizens of the local community.
Mr. Schultz was a devoted member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. He was also a civic-minded volunteer and supporter for the Gettysburg Little League and the Cashtown Lions Club as well as being a former member of the Gettysburg Country Club, Gettysburg Moose, and Good Sams Club. For several years he served as chairman of the Gettysburg Hospital Golf Tournament and also served on the board of Gettysburg Hospital.
An ardent sports enthusiast, Fred was a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the former Baltimore Colts. He was also an avid golfer, and his favorite pro was Arnold Palmer. For several years, he and Shelby took regular trips to Florida to be part of the gallery for Palmer’s Bay Hill Invitational tournament.
At home, Fred was a creative master of woodworking and crafts in his backyard shop and even had helped build much of the family’s first house. He was also a meticulous gardener, priding himself on the annual bounty of his vegetable “patch” and various flower gardens.
Fred also had a keen taste for big band and country music (having made a pilgrimage to the original Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville) and was a staunch patriot and constant student of American history. Most of all, he enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Fred’s life will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org, or to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
