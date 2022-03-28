John W. “Buck” Haws, age 67, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, at The Dove House in Westminster.
He was born Tuesday, August 17, 1954, in Brunswick, Md., the son of John V. Haws Jr. of Deale, Md., and the late Jean E. (Miller) Mentzer.
John owned and operated John “Buck” Haws Horseshoeing for many years. His business was focused in the Mid-Atlantic region, but he also traveled to Colorado for work.
He was a member of Greenspring Rod and Gun Club in Hanover, NRA, and the National Reining Horse Association. Buck was the 1998 NRHA rookie of the year, along with many other awards in the NRHA. He also spent a lot of time at shooting competitions and was rewarded many of times throughout the years.
He is survived by life partner, Suzanne M. Ely. He is also survived by two daughters, Melissa A. and husband Zane Pritt of Biglerville, and Amanda and husband Joshua Nicholson of Mechanicsburg; son, Jonathan and wife Autumn Hawthorne of Pocono area; five grandchildren, Victoria L. Plank, Mackinley, Harper, and Emmy Nicholson, and Jensen Hawthorne; sisters, Gloria Haws and Barbara Murphy; and brother, Larry Haws. He was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Ricky Haws.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville where a memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NRHA, 3021 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107 or the Dove House Bridging Life, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
