Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born November 29, 1945, in Gettysburg, the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
For more than 30 years, Denny was the service manager at Adams County Motors and later a service writer for Davidson Motor Corp. until his retirement. In his earlier years, Denny played baseball for the Mummasburg baseball team, and was one of the top shooters in a traveling pool league.
He enjoyed time at Raystown Lake with his children and grandchildren, boating, fishing, water skiing and tubing. He also had a campsite at Dick’s Dam near Hampton where he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating for many years. Denny was also an avid and lifelong hunter.
Mr. Breighner was a lifetime member of the Gettysburg Eagles, Gettysburg Moose Club, and the Adams County Fish & Game Association.
In addition to his wife, Denny is survived by two children: daughter, Denise Sterling and her husband Bo of Aspers, their two children Kayla Sterling and her fiancé Zak Riden of Etters, and Megan Heckert and her husband Kyle of Aspers, and a great-grandchild, Beau Henry Heckert; and son, Jason Breighner and his wife Jolene of Fayetteville, and their two children, Norah and Jackson Breighner; a sister, Mary Mummert of Gettysburg; a sister-in-law, Shirley Breighner of Gettysburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Breighner and Richard Breighner.
He was a kind, loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
Denny was a very generous person who would help anyone who needed his help.
Services will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
