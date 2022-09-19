Allison Horick, New Oxford Girls' Tennis: Allison went 4-0 in singles matches for the Colonials, winning all 4 in straight sets

Seth Lady, Biglerville Football: Seth rushed for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 carries in a 21-14 win over James Buchanan

Winter Oaster, Gettysburg Cross Country: Winter won last Tuesday's Mid-Penn race in 21:11, then ran a 19:11 to place 12th among 238 Class 3A runners in the Red, White and Blue Classic

Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg Football: Jayden rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 35-20 win over Boiling Springs

Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Melanie recorded 11 goals and 3 assists in 3 games for the Eagles, who defeated Fairfield and Mifflinburg

