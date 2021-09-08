Lynn Eleanor (O’Neal) Trewhella, 79, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021 at Brookside, Cross Keys Village after a long period of Alzheimer’s.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1941 in Scotia, NY, the second daughter of the late Clara (Herzog) and Warren O’Neal. She was also predeceased by her sister, Karen Maynard.
Lynn had been a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church for many years while living in Gettysburg before moving to Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home Community, in New Oxford in 2020. She was a 1961 graduate of Averitt University in Danville, Va. After college, Lynn pursued a career in Merchandising in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, Calif., before moving back east to work as an Administrative Assistant and later senior secretary for various companies and banks in the Boston, Mass., and the Maryland suburbs before retiring in 2001.
Lynn loved to camp, enjoyed travel both domestic and international, and was an avid reader as well as a volunteer for many organizations throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband Edward with whom she spent more than 44 years of marriage with as well as a niece, Kristen Raffan and nephew, Kent Maynard both of New York state and step-daughter and husband, Elizabeth and Randy McDonald on Cape Cod, Mass.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family suggests any memorials go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite #100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.