Francis Anthony Orlando, 75, of Gettysburg, formerly of Maxatawny, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on March 19, 2022. His passing follows his long and courageous battle with cancer.
Frank was born in Pottsville, Pa., on February 10, 1947, to Ernest and Elvira (Riotto) Orlando. After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Reading, Pa., he graduated from Kutztown State College with B.S. and M.A. degrees in English, and also earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Lehigh University. Frank went on to become a high school principal for 26 years.
While in college, Frank played football and baseball, and was a member of the 1966 college state championship team in baseball. He went on to play with the Cape Cod Intercollegiate Baseball League in Chatham, Mass., and also played professional softball for the Reading Sunners. He coached high school baseball and basketball, American Legion baseball, was a baseball umpire, and was very involved in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) for many years. He was inducted into the Kutztown University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Berks County Chapter, in 2004.
With his wife Bonnie, Frank loved travelling, ballroom dancing, antiquing, and Civil War living history. He portrayed General Robert E. Lee for over a decade. In addition, he worked in tourism for Destination Gettysburg. Frank was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and was an avid baseball memorabilia collector. He was very proud of his three children and took great joy in his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer A. Farrar, and his sister Patricia Yatsko. He is sadly missed by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie; his daughter, Courtney and her husband Donnacha Dennehy of Princeton, N.J.; his son, Joshua and his wife Kristan of Croydon, Pa.; his son-in-law, Liam Farrar of Beachwood, N.J.; his sister, Christina Haigh of Reading; his sister, Mary Ann (wife of William Kase) of Wyomissing; his brother, Gerard (husband of Alice) of Wyomissing; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Zion UCC Church in Arendtsville with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
