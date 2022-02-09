Mary Suplee (Griest) McKinney, 78, of Bendersville, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, February 7, 2022.
She was born on June 18, 1943, in Hagerstown, Md. Mary was the daughter of the late Frederic E. Griest Jr. and Marian Suplee Griest. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mikala Nicole Hartsock; her brother, John F. Griest; and her niece, Meghan T. McKinney.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years (together since they were 14!), Owen D. McKinney of Bendersville; her three children and their spouses, Michael Owen McKinney (Michelle) of Hanover, Pa., Jennifer Dawn Shaffer (Nathan) of Bendersville, and Jill Suplee Hartsock (Christopher) of Aspers; her grandchildren, Hannah McKinney (Ardin Herbst), Emily Lieske (James), Logan McKinney, Courtney Parra (Javier), Lindsey Griest (Brady), Mallory Shaffer, Cody Shaffer, Morgan Hartsock, and Jordyn Hartsock; and her great-grandchildren Matthew, Aiden, and Chloe Parra, and Lucas Griest. She is also survived by her sister, Marian "Marsha" Baker, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Mary graduated from Biglerville High School in 1961, and from West Chester University in 1965. She also completed her masters at Shippensburg University. She was an elementary school teacher for Upper Adams School District, and a counselor for Fairfield Area School District during her career.
She was a member of Open Arms Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed playing the piano. She shared her love of the piano with many students by teaching them how to play. She loved gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, crossword puzzles, and going to the beach with her husband and family.
She enjoyed teaching herself sign language and communicating with the deaf. Besides Jesus, her greatest love was her husband, Owen, followed closely by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The joy of her heart was being a grandmother ("Nana" and "Grandma").
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12, at 11 a.m. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Open Arms Christian Fellowship, 5410 Old Harrisburg Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Flowers can be sent to Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, or contributions can be made to Open Arms Christian Fellowship, York Springs, or Christ Community Church, Camp Hill, Pa.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
