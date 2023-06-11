Linda Marie Snyder, 77, of Hanover, Pa., passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at UPMC Hanover Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Born May 14, 1946, in Greenport, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Iva (Jennings) Moore. Linda was the wife of Carroll “Randy” Snyder with whom she shared almost 55 years of marriage.
Linda attended and graduated from Riverhead High School in Riverhead, N.Y., in the Class of 1964. Later she attended York College and Millersville University, graduating in 1966.
Linda was a second-grade schoolteacher for six years at New Oxford Elementary School. She later became interested in the planning and designing of modular homes and then was employed by PA Quality Homes for over 20 years, until her retirement in May of 2008.
Linda very much loved and enjoyed her work as a home designer, but in her free time she enjoyed oil painting, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her loving husband Randy, Linda is survived by her two sons, Christopher M. Snyder and wife Ruth Katz of Bethesda, Md., and Colonel Jon M. Snyder and wife Jenn of Kailua, Hawaii; and her five grandchildren, Hailey, Aubrey, Ellsey, Eleanora, and Tyler. Linda also leaves behind her brother Bruce Moore of Palm Coast, Fla.
Following cremation, a visitation to celebrate and remember Linda’s life will be held 2-4 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
