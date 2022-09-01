Disapproves of hiring Woods
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Considering the fact that he is completely devoid of any of the abilities needed to perform the job, it is inappropriate for McSherrystown Borough Council to consider hiring Michael Woods to be the borough manager and ridiculous to offer him a six-figure salary.
It is intolerably inappropriate, particularly at this time, when Michael Woods is under investigation for alleged fraud and embezzlement during his tenure as police chief. I know this to be true because the special agent in charge of the investigation, along with an investigator from the office of the attorney general spent two hours at my house interviewing me and collecting evidence of the alleged crimes. Needless to say, the alleged crimes could not have occurred without the assistance or complicity of an elected official or employee of McSherrystown.
I encourage anyone who is tired of the undemocratic, secretive and dictatorial method of governing of the regime in power in McSherrystown to contact the Harrisburg office of the FBI if you have any evidence to contribute to their investigation of corruption in McSherrystown.
Philip Bloch,
McSherrystown
