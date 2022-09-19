Not Fetterman
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have only written one letter to the Editor in my 69 years and I am feeling compelled to do so again. This November will be the most important election in my time. I know this is said about every election. I believe this is because things have continued to spiral downward and with each election things look more dire. With inflation at 8.3%, gas prices higher than they were in 2020, food prices going through the roof, property taxes continually rising and interest rates on the rise things are getting very difficult for Pennsylvanians. All this brings me to John Fetterman, Democrat candidate for the US Senate.
Now, if I may, I would like to remove politics from this topic. Several months ago Mr. Fetterman suffered a stroke. I realize this is a very sensitive topic but it is one that needs to and must be discussed. First let me say that I have sympathy for what Mr. Fetterman and his family are going through as he goes through the rehabilitation needed to regain any faculties lost. However, I don’t believe this should be done when running for such an important position as US Senator at such a critical time for our state and country. Everyone can see how hard it is for him to speak and form a thought. The job he is asking people to elect him to will call for long hours and debating important issues that will affect Pennsylvanians. The job will call for someone who can be quick on their feet in thinking and coming up with ideas and solutions that will be good for Pennsylvanians. The job will call for someone who can think on their own and not be swayed or be used as a yes man on critical issues that will affect Pennsylvanians. Is John Fetterman really the man for this job at this time?
When we enter the voting booth this November, all voters should be asking who will be better able to stand up to the difficult and stressful job of US Senator……who will best represent Pennsylvanians to the very best of their ability………who will be able to stand on the Senate floor and speak for Pennsylvanians? In such dire times as these we need to elect the best representative(s) on the ballot that can do the very difficult task of standing up for us! Folks, as I see it that person is not Mr. Fetterman.
I get no pleasure in pointing these things out about someone who is having health challenges but as I said this is the most important election of my lifetime and probably for many of you. Pennsylvanians need and deserve someone who is in excellent health, at the top of their game and able to fight for us and our state! We have to be good stewards of our state and our country and send the best possible people to DC to represent us and that person is not John Fetterman.
Chris O’Brien,
Littlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.