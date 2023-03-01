Where rights end

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Ice Hockey player, Ivan Provorov, didn’t ban or slug anybody by his not wearing a certain shirt. He just expressed his right to free speech, a treasured gift of our constitution. An old teacher, years ago, trying to explain what freedom was like in America, said: “Your right to swing your arms around ends where my nose begins.” We can’t force others to agree with us in thought, word or deed.
