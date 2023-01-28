We’ve had enough!
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Americans have had enough of gun violence. Gun incidents occur daily in our schools. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, gun violence is now the number one killer of our children. Whether we’re at home, in a theater, a church, or at an outside gathering, we no longer feel safe, and, indeed, we are not. The ready availability of guns, the promotion of firearms as deterrence to violence, and the intransigence of the members of the GOP are placing us all in more significant harm, more importantly, putting our children at greater risk. Enough is enough!
The solution cannot be found in more guns or greater law enforcement. Answers can be found if we look at the problem as a sickness, a pathological condition affecting our society. And the appropriate resource for addressing such a condition is public health. Long the underfunded stepchild of our chaotic healthcare system, public health offers the correct lens for understanding and solving the problem of gun violence. Public health is a proactive, forwarding-looking science that relies upon empirical information to formulate solutions. When we realized, contrary to the evidence provided by the tobacco industry, that smoking was a convincing explanation as to why more people were suffering from lung and throat cancer, public health officials transparently and courageously identified the culprit – tobacco – and fought against the industry to place warnings on tobacco packages. Companies outlawed smoking in offices. Eventually, no one wanted to be around the aroma of tobacco, much less the odor of it in another’s hair and clothing. Public health made our cars safer when it encountered the auto industry with the idea of seat belts.
We need to marshal the resources of our underfunded public health agencies to address the scourge of gun violence. For years, under federal law restrictions, public health agencies could not conduct research on gun violence, but that is now changing, and increasingly, we are beginning to understand the nature of the problem. We need to allow, indeed, encourage public health agencies to do their job. Pennsylvania has woefully inadequate public health agencies, and our universities have done little – literally nothing — to understand the problem of gun violence primarily because our GOP legislature frowned on such activities. “Times are a-changing,” and our political leaders stop promoting unfounded ideas about gun violence and let public health do what it does best – solve the pathological conditions in our society.
Tony McNevin,
Gettysburg
