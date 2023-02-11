Risks of UV nail dryers
Have you ever received a gel manicure? If so, you could be acquainted with the UV nail lights that speed up the drying process. Recent research has shown alarming health risks linked to these nail dryers. Researchers have been concerned for more than a decade that frequent usage of UV nail dryers used for gel manicures may increase the risk of skin cancer. A study on the consequences of using a UV nail lamp often was undertaken by scientists from the Universities of California, San Diego, and Pittsburgh. They used mouse and human cell lines to evaluate the UV-emitting devices. They discovered that frequent usage of the devices can harm DNA and result in human cell alterations that may raise the chance of developing skin cancer. In a different case study, two women who had been exposed to UV lamps had developed skin cancer.
However, they point out that additional information is required before the study can be conclusive. The study confirms that: “Future large-scale epidemiological studies are warranted to accurately quantify the risk for skin cancer of the hand in people regularly using UV-nail polish dryers. It is likely that such studies will take at least a decade to complete and to subsequently inform the general public.” Dr. Shari Lipner, a dermatologist and director of the Nail Division at Weill Cornell Medicine, adds that many dermatologists were already in the practice of telling gel users to wear fingerless gloves and sunscreen to protect their skin.
People who are frequent gel nail users are advised to check their skin frequently for squamous cell carcinoma, which looks different from melanoma and is rough to the touch. It could seem more pink or red in people who are lighter. Darker skin tones may give it a more purple to brown appearance. Ultimately, it may be in your best interest to look for alternate manicure techniques. Use sunscreen and fingerless gloves if you’re getting a gel manicure. If you currently attend once a month, you may want to cut back to a few times a year. In order to avoid cell death, damage, DNA mutations, mitochondrial dysfunction, and high levels of reactive oxygen species to occur in the hand, take the necessary precautions to protect your skin.
Leigha Fritz
York Springs
