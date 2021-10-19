Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Mr. Kenny Hassinger for the “voluntary” position of school board director for the Gettysburg Area School District. I am also hopeful that during the reorganization process in December Kenny will be re-elected to the position of board president. I have been intimately engaged in education and school leadership for the past four decades. In my opinion, there has never been a more trying and challenging time period than the past couple of years. In addressing the multitude of issues such as COVID, budget, personnel, policy, curriculum, and much more, Kenny has done a tremendous job of pulling a diverse group of people together and assisting us in moving forward in a positive and productive manner. He has done this while holding down a full-time job in law enforcement. Kenny makes decisions based upon what is best for the students and all the community stakeholders. Thank you!
