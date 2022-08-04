Help the Heritage Festival
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:29 pm
Help the Heritage Festival
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For 31 years, the Adams County Heritage Festival has brought musical performances, ethnic food, children’s activities, craft demonstrations, vendors and non-profit booths to the local community. Each year we invite crafters and non-profit organizations to share their skills and information with the families who attend.
This year’s festival will be held at the Gettysburg Rec Park on Sunday, September 18, noon to 4 p.m.
As we plan for this year’s celebration, we find ourselves in special need of food vendors, craft vendors and country displays. We are putting out this special appeal to help find food vendors, craft vendors and demonstrators and country displays so that we can have a real celebration of our heritages. To obtain an application form, contact Nancy Lilley of the Heritage Festival Planning Committee at nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or at 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
Help us make this year’s festival one of the best ever!
Nancy Lilley,
Gettysburg
