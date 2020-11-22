Editor, Gettysburg Times,
To Doug Mastriano and his Republican buddies: Didn’t mom and dad teach you about not being a sore loser? Certainly you learned it in kindergarten! Just because the bad boy in the White House and his buddies Lindsey and Mitch are acting stupidly doesn’t mean you should too. Put on your big boy pants and make your kindergarten teachers happy.
