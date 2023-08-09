Doesn’t like ordinance

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Being a 35-year resident of Carroll Valley, and a former 8-year Carroll Valley Borough Council member (1993-2001), as well as being a bit of a “creative beast,” I have a FURTHER suggestion regarding yet another change in the recently passed C.V. “TRAILER ORDINANCE.” To increase even further the number of “vehicles” placed on these small properties, the council could pass another ordinance (in a year or so) allowing a giant crane to be placed on these frenzied owners’ properties, with a VEHICLE hanging from each arm! In addition, a big flat house ROOF platform could facilitate one or two more! Ahh, seven vehicles!
