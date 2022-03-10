Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The brutish thug Putin’s psychological and cyber operations forces have done so much in recent years to divide and radicalize American politics. But in his appalling attack upon the free people of Ukraine, he has gifted us an issue around which all Americans can unite and share a sense of national purpose.
Arthur E. House,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.