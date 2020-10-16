Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Herd immunity from COVID-19 means enough citizens get the virus to make more transmission unlikely. Estimates vary on how many people need to contract the virus to near this goal. A very low percentage reported is 60%, although it may be substantially higher. For our country, population > 330,000,000, that figure is about 200,000,000. The current death rate published in Adams County, the US, and worldwide is about 3%. Since a number of cases are probably unreported, as many are asymptomatic, some experts think 1% is a more likely real death rate. 1% of 200,000,000 is two million. That many deaths would occur to reach even that low estimate for cases needed to reach herd immunity. As of 10-15, the deaths in the US reached 219,254, only 11% of that projected number.
