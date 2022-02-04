At Trump’s latest fascist rally in Texas, he dangerously called upon his cult followers to protest (obviously to commit civil disobedience) on his behalf should he be convicted of any or all crimes of which he’s being accused. Be it in New York over his corrupt financial management of his now-tarnished business, his seditious Georgia phone call to subvert their vote count or the January 6th Select Committee investigating his role in the treasonous insurrection to overthrow our democracy. Obviously, the walls are closing in on him and he’s freaking out. This sleazy man has never faced any consequence over his lifetime of corruption. His strategy has always been to destroy reputations and, through his lies, create discord in order to raise chaos and sow division. During my career I had to briefly deal with him, and the damage I witnessed at a small-scale is what he has now wrought full-scale upon our entire nation.
