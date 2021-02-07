William Henry 'Lone Star' Dietz, a Native American, in 1933 (in the midst of the Great Depression) was hired as head football coach of the newly named Boston 'Redskins'; almost immediately from the Haskell Indian School in Kansas, Dietz would then recruit six skilled native Americans to play football for a team that eventually would become known as the Washington Redskins. The irony here is that George Preston Marshall, who hired Dietz, has been eternally branded with the 'r' adjective. What a paradox! So the question surfaces: how many other NFL teams or future NFL teams have or will someday hire at one time seven Native Americans? The renamed Boston Redskin team on Feb. 13, 1937 was approved by the NFL to relocate to the Nation's Capital area. The motif and Redskin nickname 'stuck' for all of those 87 years. To me it is fascinating to observe in the duration the subtle changes in that motif. The football franchise was first named the Boston Braves.
