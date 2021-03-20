Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a longtime subscriber and admirer of your newspaper, I truly appreciate the work you and your staff do. We are so lucky to have such a good hometown source for local news. That’s why I have hesitated a really, really long time to write this letter, but I can’t refrain any longer. On your editorial page, of course it is fine and appropriate to publish a variety of perspectives. So my question is why do you consistently give a special forum to regular citizens with conservative views? Liberal columns have been published, but they are always written by authors with viable credentials. But rarely is a conservative column written by someone who has any credentials besides being a “freelance writer” (a.k.a. anyone who can write the words “freelance writer” by their name) or “conservative thinker”(a.k.a. anyone who can write the words “conservative thinker” by their name). Are these ideas so uninformed or extreme that you cannot find someone with credentials in your profession to write them? Or is there another reason? Sure, I can easily find an average person who utters similar personal opinions. But I expect more from a column in a reputable newspaper. I find that granting these writers’ opinions (writers who are essentially just regular folks like me) the status an editorial gains (the space, the headline, the authority) when really all they are writing is a somewhat longer letter to the editor is irresponsible. The column by Bruce Bennett published today passing on the hateful xenophobic rhetoric of blaming the virus on a particular nation is horrific. Shame on him. If you have standards, dear editor, and want and deserve readers’ respect on the editorial page, please find some credentialed conservatives (there must be some out there somewhere?)and don’t give voice to hate speech. It’s what responsible journalism looks like, and it’s what your readers expect from such an otherwise great newspaper.
