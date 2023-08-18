Fighting solar
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
There were a lot of citizen heroes in Mt Joy township when the plans for the industrial solar plant invasion descended upon them just a few years ago. It is still not over.
They were just regular people working, raising their families and living what they thought were normal lives in their rural environment. Never really that involved with their local government, they were quick to learn that they were on their own. It must have seemed as if they were on an island surrounded by sharks that were anxious to devastate their way of life in their little township.
Some did cut and run to minimize their potential individual risk. But these heroes fought for their homes. They were diligent about getting up to speed on this new industry and its potential impact, organized with others to build a network of concerned citizens, learned what they might do to improve their township’s vulnerability and eventually had to dip way down into their pockets to hire an attorney in an attempt to fight back to protect the biggest investment of their lives — their home and way of life.
Talk about a David and Goliath scenario and the giant is real. Yet they stood tall and did not give up. There was ‘somewhat’ support from those in other regions — feeling sorry about what they were facing, but mainly glad it wasn’t in their township. And some even advised it would be preferable to having a housing development. Little did these folks in other regions realize, without their knowledge as well, solar leases have already been signed and recorded throughout the county. It has been doing on for years, and still is.
And many in Mt Joy felt guilty that when this happened to another township not long before, and they too had looked the other way — with a sigh of relief, not in my backyard, so not my concern.
So I salute them and thank them. It is past time for the rest of us to get involved to make sure the county we thought we were living in one day no longer exists. This is way past politics. It will have a great impact on each and every one of us and the Adams County that we love. The discussion, debate and evaluation needs to begin.
Dale Frankhouser,
Gettysburg
