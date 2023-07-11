Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Among our nation’s greatest causes of deaths in auto accidents, comes from drunk driving. Now the PA legislature is considering a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana? This is not what we need on our roads in PA, a bunch of drivers high from this level 1 narcotic, as designated by the federal government!
This bill does nothing toward making our roads safer, so we need to write or call our State Senators and Representatives, and let them know that this bill needs to go down to defeat. Marijuana is not like tobacco, although it is not good for one/s physical health, it does not inhibit a person’s ability to operate a vehicle.
