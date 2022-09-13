Dislikes cartoons
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dislikes cartoons
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to a letter to the editor on Sept. 8, I would like to say “right on, Mr. DeVoe of Carroll Valley”. I too have been offended by many of the recent cartoons published in the Gettysburg Times, especially the one disparaging Dr. Fauci and depicting him as a “snake oil salesman.” These ugly, meanspirited cartoons seem to reflect the highly biased editorial policy of the newspaper’s publisher.
I realize that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows for the freedom of expression. However, it seems to me that a responsible newspaper should attempt to foster more balanced and substantiated viewpoints not just in print but in pictorial presentations as well. The impact of a picture (reputed to be worth a thousand words) is certainly much more forceful than a column of many words, however valuable those words might be.
I wonder if it is worth my effort to ask the staff of the Gettysburg Times to cease publishing their usual diet of deprecating and vilifying cartoons. Perhaps my only recourse is to cancel my subscription, a step I am seriously considering at this point.
Ann McHale,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.