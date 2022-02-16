Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“The primary purpose of the Republican Party is to elect Republicans who support the United States Constitution and share our values.” That is the first sentence of the latest resolution the Republican National Committee (RNC) issued censuring two of their own, elected by the people of their districts. I’m disappointed the sentence doesn’t read, “The primary purpose of the Republican Party is to support the Constitution of the United States by electing people who share our values. That’s more than just a rearrangement of the words. The RNC’s version states clearly that electing Republicans is the primary purpose of the party. Support of the Constitution comes next.
That aside the current brouhaha is about the wording in the ninth recital in which the RNC states the rioters of January 6th were, “… engaged in legitimate political discourse …” The RNC has a very different view of political discourse than, say, any high school civics student or local police officer. It appears to me that people crossing police lines, breaking windows and forcibly entering a controlled building, threatening the lives of the occupants and attacking police officers who were executing their sworn duties are way beyond legitimate political discourse. Is the RNC endorsing breaking and entering? Do they think that interfering with a Constitutionally mandated process is a form of supporting the Constitution?
Immediately preceding “legitimate political discourse” the ninth recital states the offending representatives are engaged in, “… persecution of ordinary citizens …” Persecution is the systemic mistreatment of an individual or group primarily because of religion, race or political positions. I infer the RNC is talking about political persecution and names like Hitler, Stalin and Mao come to mind as leading 20th century practitioners of political persecution, and none of them would have treated the Jan. 6 rioters as well as the American jurisprudence system has. Even if the RNC meant prosecution vice persecution there is still a problem because the Congress does not have prosecutorial authority. They can only investigate and refer their results to the Justice Department.
We have all seen examples of elected officials acting badly in the name of their party on both sides of the aisle. Maybe listening to a different Republican, Sen Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), would help. She recently said, “I'm not here to be the representative of the Republican Party. I'm here to be the representative for Alaskan people.”
Thomas J. Wilson III
Butler Township
