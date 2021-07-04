I found it comical to see a good number of the local all-star team of ‘professional’ amateur, liberal, activist op-ed writers, with nothing better to do than write in 12 times a year, spring into action to attack Bill Bennett last week. A few weeks before it was Greg Maresca. Their goal? Same as it always is: the elimination of any point of view other than their own. They used every tactic available…from he’s an amateur and nonsensical, he’s hate-filled, a threat and‘scary’, he’s sick, deserving of pity (however disingenuous), to the Gettysburg Times has sunk to a new low for printing such ‘drivel’.
