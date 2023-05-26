Remember the fallen
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As the county director of Veterans Affairs, I have the distinct pleasure and honor of representing approximately 8,000 veterans and their families that call Adams County their home. Our office has many and varied responsibilities and duties.
Perhaps the most important and meaningful responsibility I have occurs at this time of year. Prior to every Memorial Day, my office is responsible for the placement of American flags on the graves of almost 9,500 veterans buried in Adams County. This is accomplished only with the assistance of loyal volunteers to whom we owe a great deal of gratitude. During this process, each year, it is difficult not to think about the sacrifices made by many of these veterans in the service of our country.
They left their homes and families, not only to protect and defend our rights and liberties but those of people of foreign lands, people they had never met, people they had never known. People who were oppressed and scared and had no one else to look to for protection. The American serviceman is known worldwide for his and her bravery, compassion, dedication and perhaps most of all unselfishness. Who else would risk everything to stand for a cause that was not their own but for others?
We, as a nation and a people, are extremely fortunate to have had such men and women that were willing to risk it all for what they believed was just. Many of them gave their lives in the service of our country and it is them that we honor this and every Memorial Day.
As you go about this Memorial Day weekend, I ask that you take the time to think about our fallen veterans and pay tribute to them. Perhaps one of the best ways to do this is by visiting one of our local cemeteries and pay your respects in a slightly different way. Walk through the cemetery and stop and read the names on the headstones and markers. Each one of them has their own different story to tell. Each one is a parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, loved one or friend of someone that misses them. Your presence and reflection at their gravesite is a meaningful way to honor them, their loved ones and even yourself for never forgetting our nation’s fallen.
Stan Clark
Director, Adams County Veterans Affairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.