As I write this, I have COVID. As does my son. Just like more than 1500 other Adams County residents who have tested positive just this week. Thanks to the vaccines, so far I have what would be considered to be a mild case, but it’s still incredibly unpleasant, and many people have much more severe cases, including more than 300 people in our county who have died from the disease. Our hospitals are overflowing. In some ways the whole thing feels unstoppable, but the science is incredibly clear about ways that we can mitigate the pandemic: get vaccinated, wear masks, keep socially distant.
