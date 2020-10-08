A recent letter claimed that Christians who vote for President Trump are sacrificing their “moral and spiritual” souls. If you agree with the Biblical statement, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God”, you will agree that we are given the choice between two mortal, sinful candidates for president. So, we must make our choice based on the candidate’s record. President Trump has enacted many policies/acts/laws that are in accordance with Biblical tenets-Life and Family, among others.
