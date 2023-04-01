Editor, Gettysburg Times,
“Of the people, By the people, and for the people”
This should be our collective mantra. Instead, we have witnessed: of the republicans, by the republicans, and for republicans. Good solid D. D. Eisenhower Republicans are hard to find. Then, we have MAGA republicans who honor the “golden calf” former president. Please, folks, decide what you want for our wonderful country. Present day Democrats have a better idea.......FOR the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.