Stevens and Panic of 1837
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Sometime during the years 1961-1962 a very distinguished American history teacher passed out a list of financial panics to his students. The first one on the list was the Panic of 1837. One recalls that each of these panics for some unusual reason occurred in a respective odd number year.
By 1815, right after the War of 1812, there were 18 states that had ratified or were admitted to the Union. Shared among them was a universal need to improve roads, build canals, and eventually construct railroads. This response to the outcome of the War of 1812 was in part due to the British naval blockades that had been imposed upon what then comprised the Union. The states had major difficulty in getting munitions and supplies over land to where they wanted them to go. Therefore, improving roads and building canals became a “great task remaining before them.”
It is quite obvious that Thaddeus Stevens would eventually get caught up in improving westward movement as he succeeded to convince the Pennsylvania state legislature to fund the construction of, what would be called by his opponents, the Tapeworm Railroad. This was a high risk adventure imposed upon the Pennsylvania taxpayers. Construction began in 1836, and the railroad was put up for sale in 1842. Perhaps the reason the railroad construction failed was because nine states, along with the territory of Florida, defaulted on their obligations by 1842. Pennsylvania was one of those nine. Back then states did not file for bankruptcy; they defaulted. Many of the entities suffering from these nine defaulting states were European banks. The ongoing controversy between state banks and a tentative U.S. bank was alive and well. President Andrew Jackson vetoed legislation that would have created the 2nd U.S. bank. Thus, the state banks had to do it on their own, dealing with federal banks in the absence of a major central U.S. bank. The general inability to pay loans by involved participants was a major cause of the Panic of 1837. The improvement of roads, the building of canals, and in one case the finishing of the Tapeworm Railroad were stymied; aspirations for reaching goals were thwarted.
We should not blame Thaddeus Stevens for the failure of the Tapeworm Railroad. It was the financial conditions during the time combined with the Panic of 1837 that foiled objectives and did not make many lives happier.
One wonders if before Stevens died, whether he would have realized that, although unfinished, his Tapeworm Railroad along with the expanding railroad industry would rise to an “unheard of intensity”, which would yield to making the Civil War the first ever “conflict fought by rail.” And did Stevens die knowing that U.S. railways and our Civil War would be admired and studied by all European general staffs, who had not yet had the opportunity to “use railways for a general blood-letting?”
John Longanecker,
Aspers
