Prefers junior high football
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary once said, “Do you know what my favorite part of the game is? The opportunity to play.” The 2023-2024 football season is rapidly approaching. Local youth football players, cheerleaders and parents will soon report to the practice field with aspirations of winning the much coveted CFA Super Bowl Trophy. Nothing brings the community together and sparks interest in the game better than the carnival-like atmosphere of youth football. High school players will soon be reporting to summer training camp. The excitement of Friday night lights has inspired movies and TV series. Local TV news stations even set aside air time devoted to showing highlights of the games. Year after year some of the best players in the country compete in the PIAA State Football Championship Tournament. Separated from the pomp and circumstance of shiny trophies and bright lights, junior high football teams will soon start practice as well. They will also work hard and put in long practice sessions in the summer heat. Yet, there are no trophies and there are no championship tournaments. There is just school pride, a love of the game and the chance to become a better football player. It is for this reason I think junior high football is the purest, most unadulterated version of the sport. So if you are a true fan of football, like myself, don’t forget about the unsung heroes of the local gridiron. Take the time to check out a junior high football game at your school. You will see eighth and ninth grade student athletes excited to be given the opportunity to play for the love of the game and the memories that will last a lifetime.
Rob Dayhoff,
Gettysburg
