Lauds Huntington road crew
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We have lived in this township near York Springs for 50 years. We really appreciate these guys and their hard work taking care of our roads. Sometimes I give them some cookies, home made candy or a slice of cake. Just a small “thanks.”
When they mow our roads (at least four times per summer), the first crewman mows close to the road while the second one follows behind and reaches way back to keep brush and small trees from getting out of hand. PennDOT is probably envious of how well these workers keep our roads.
The crew begins plowing snow as soon as it starts to keep our roads safe. They’re always planning ahead and do repairs and black topping before road issues get serious. When there’s bad weather, we see them sometime the next day, checking the roads for storm damage.
From traveling state roads and other township roads in Adams County, I’m proud to say, Huntington Township roads are the best kept! Thank you Huntington Township road crew.
Lilly Keller,
York Springs
