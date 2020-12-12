I understand the respect hunters and recreational gun owners have for guns. Usually, they will disarm them and store them under lock. Unfortunately, there are too many other gun owners who have little respect for weapons. The numbers tell the story. In 2020 there was an explosion of fatalities and injuries from guns especially among our youth. In 2020 we will reach the highest number of children and teenagers killed or maimed on record. So far this year 271 children (age 0-11) were killed – a 13% increase over the past five year - and 651 were injured. So far this year 979 teenagers (age 12-17) were killed – a 24% increase; 2,850 were injured. However, these numbers hide the despair parents feel when they lose a child, or the costs and anxiety parents experience when they see their child bloodied and unconscious in the emergency room.
