The end justifies the means. This a primary tenet of liberalism. In it, liberals do not have absolutes. All issues can be seen as relative. The truth can become a falsehood and later become a truth again depending upon the circumstances. Andrew Wilcow, a radio talk show host, stated, “Socialism is not for the socialists.” A corollary to that statement would be liberalism is not for the liberals. In liberalism, there is no such thing as hypocrisy. A liberal can tell another individual to reduce car emissions to save the planet and at the same time fly around the world in a private jet. Liberals can throw huge expensive parties without having their guests wear masks and at the same time force children to mask up in school. It is a wonderful system for the liberals and a horrible system for the rest of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.