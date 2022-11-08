Thanks book sale participants
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group wants to thank everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of our 36th annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale in September. The sale was our biggest ever and all the proceeds will go to provide legal help in civil cases for low-income families and individuals in our area.
The local businesses and offices that served as donation sites, the thousands of people who donated books and the volunteers who transported, sorted, priced and sold them all deserve our thanks and the thanks of the community.
