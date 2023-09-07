Together we wail
We mourn all our personal losses. When we lose a family member, a loved one, or a household pet, we feel the loss deeply. A local expert on Canadian geese tells a story of a goose that lost its mate, and, in the aftermath, the surviving mate spent endless hours on a nearby pond wailing and searching for the lost partner. Those of us who grew up in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s knew an America that is vastly different than the one we see today. Those remembrances have us circling in the cultural pond wondering what happened to our soul mate that was America, and, goose-like, we wail.
Most Americans seem to believe that humans and their fossil-fuel emissions are responsible for climate change, despite evidence that the earth has always experienced climate change. The cultural elites want us to believe that biological sex is transformable and not grounded in genetic codes; societies excel when they discard meritocracy; and all elections are fair and honest. The list is lengthy. We seniors realize that we are surrounded by forces wanting to end the cultural and political America we once knew. And we feel a need break out of this delusional mess.
The standard answer is to vote our way back to the old America and that is becoming more difficult. As a result, we may need to look for other avenues that are at once obvious and, on second thought, more elusive. Perhaps we need to chuck our cell phones and TVs and resort to actually socializing with fellow citizens either through churches or civic organizations. Connecting with fellow Americans may be a way to strengthen our cultural ties and repair the cultural fragments. Other suggestions tell us to become active in grassroots politics and to let our legislators know what we want, to think about how we would survive if the electricity were to go out, and to read about how our ancestors lived through trying times.
The bottom line is to minimize the wailing and to become more active at a local level. The old America is gone, but a new America could be better than the current one.
