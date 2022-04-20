Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In my civics class, over 60 years ago, we were taught that a democratic government is dependent on an informed public. Because of this teaching, I find it distressing that our news media, and our broadcast media in particular, seem to reflect only the views of their particular political camp. They interview person after person who is identified with a "D" or "R" behind their name, but almost never a mix of those letters.
Doesn't journalism owe us a broader picture? Most of us know little or nothing about the other side's agenda, and so we find ourselves in opposition against what we are ignorant of. I'm afraid that at this point in time we are not an informed public, and this state of affairs only feeds into our present political polarization.
David Rahn,
Abbottstown
