Gun owners want tighter rules
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A recent survey by Johns Hopkins University convincingly shows that most Americans want more gun ownership restrictions. Whether a Democrat or Republican, whether gun owner or not, most Americans want greater control over the sale and use of firearms.
The survey focused on four critical areas of gun control. Unlike its neighboring states, Pennsylvania has enacted only one of these essential restrictions: domestic violence restraining order limits. 81% of Americans support this restriction. Other restrictions include safe storage – 72% support it. Extreme risk protection orders – supported by 76% of Americans. Both Delaware and New Jersey have enacted these laws. While 72% of American support laws that require a license to buy a firearm, only New Jersey has passed it.
The study’s surprising finding is the overwhelming number of gun owners and Republicans who support these laws. For example, 72% of gun owners support red flag laws, while 69% of Republicans support it. Regarding domestic violence orders that restrict ownership during the duration of the order, 79% of gun owners support it; 77% of Republicans support it. And about requiring an individual to obtain a license to purchase a firearm, 64% of gun owners support it; 61% of Republicans do.
The survey is a clear indictment of legislators, particularly Republican legislators, who fail the public by refusing to enact these laws when the public overwhelmingly supports them.
The Johns Hopkins National Survey of Gun Policy has tracked Americans’ support of gun policies every two years since 2013. Despite portrayals by politicians, lobbyists, and the media of gun policy as controversial and starkly divided, survey results show that most Americans support gun policies that have proven effective at or show promise for reducing gun violence.
Tony McNevin,
Gettysburg
