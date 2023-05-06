CVSD students are worth it
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a current Conewago Valley School Board Director, I cannot underscore enough the value of the teamwork we have on the CVSD School Board. Side by side, we explore issues that impact our district and work together for solutions that benefit our students and our community. Both incumbent School Directors Melanie Sauter (Region 1) and Bill Huffman (Region 3) bring a wealth of care, knowledge, and experience to our board table every time we meet. Please vote for them in their corresponding regions and please vote for me in Region 2 because…our students are worth it!
