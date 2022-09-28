Say no to apartments!
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
This is an open letter to Representative Dan Moul.
Dan, we request your support in our neighborhood’s “grass roots” united effort to stave off the “Trone Family Trust Plan,” which calls for over 100 rental properties in the Gettysburg Battlefield area. The proposed site is the former Sidney’s Restaurant (before the Gettysburg Country Club) along with the swimming pool and tennis courts. Community effort against this plan has overwhelming consensus as witnessed by the “Stop Apartments” signs blanketing the neighborhoods in the Route 30, Country Club Lane, Old Mill Road areas and beyond, as well as personal and written petitions to the Cumberland Township Planning Committee and supervisors.
The first step in this process is a win for common sense. The Planning Committee voted 5-0 against the plan. This vote is advisory, and we hope that the Cumberland Township supervisors take their advice to heart and turn down this proposal with equal foresight.
In his Sept. 20 Gettysburg Times “Letter to the Editor,” Stephen Mock outlined very nicely arguments for stopping this project including traffic concerns, water usage issues and increased pollution. He also offers some very practical and community-sensitive alternative uses for this property, such as a “senior center” and/or a swimming pool.
Alternative uses for this critical space are limited only by one’s imagination in recognition of important community needs. Personally, I like the idea of a community swimming pool, maybe in collaboration with other recreation initiatives in both the borough and the township.
While all of this is important to consider, I believe the overwhelming importance of protecting the hallowed ground of the Gettysburg Battlefield supersedes any township ordinances which would allow otherwise.
Thank you for your support, and good luck in the mid-terms.
Respectfully,
Denny Ryder,
Gettysburg
