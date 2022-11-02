Salvation Army needs ringers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring the bell at our Gettysburg Walmart red kettle from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. Bell ringers are scheduled for 90-minute sessions on a specific day.
We’ve just finished with Halloween, Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, and many of us haven’t yet started to think about Christmas. However, this is the time of year that we start to line up volunteers for the annual red kettle campaign.
The money collected in the kettle supports people in Adams County. We can help with emergency shelter, rent, utility payments, heating fuel, prescription medicines, clothing for work, certain auto repairs, etc.
The money collected by the red kettle campaign also funds programs throughout the year. Each year, we need over 200 volunteers to help with the campaign. If you are able to help with this year’s campaign, please contact me at 571-213-6177 or mjsmith22030@yahoo.com. Thank you.
