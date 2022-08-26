Thoughts from a volunteer
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For several years I have been a volunteer at the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. It has been a very rewarding experience for me as well as others who volunteer there.
There are daily visitors who come in to browse the newly donated items, those who have suffered disasters and parents seeking school clothing for their back-to-school children. Many tourists who visit the area on a yearly basis stop in every year, telling us this is a must-stop location every year as it’s one of the best thrift shops they have ever visited.
Many quality unique items have been donated through the years that I’ve been volunteering. They are very reasonably priced and put out for the special person who will purchase them and keep as a treasure through the years. Designer clothes also show up at our door and can be purchased at unreasonably low prices.
I understand the “Thrift Shop” has been a mainstay in Gettysburg since about 1968. In the last fiscal year alone over a $39,000 profit was made and forwarded to the Hospital Auxiliary. I’ve been told that through the years many items (including medical machines) have been purchased with these funds and donated to the hospital.
Many customers have gotten emotional when they learn our shop will cease to operate in a few days; they have become our friends and just don’t know where they will shop in the future. Volunteers have also become emotionally sad at this closing, including myself. I have spent many productive and happy hours in the shop and will miss the people I have met through the years.
Aug. 31, 2022 will be a sad day for many residents of the area and the volunteers. It is very sad to have a part of Gettysburg’s heritage disappear. Too bad a new location could not be found anywhere in the borough for such a worthy institution.
Phyllis Gilbert,
Butler Twp.
